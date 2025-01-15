New coordinators D.J. Eliot, Kurt Roper hope to spark NC State

New NC State defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot worked with new offensive coordinator Kurt Roper in 2018 at Colorado.

Colorado won its first five games, but then it fell apart and the Buffaloes finished 5-7 with coach Mike MacIntyre getting let go before the last regular season game. Roper served as the interim coach.

Roper joked that he and Eliot are good friends, but their wives are much closer friends. The two are reunited six years later at NC State, who went 6-7 overall and are going through several changes on the coaching staff.

Roper has a easier adjustment, going from quarterbacks coach to being offensive coordinator. He has also worked with wide receivers coach Joker Phillips, offensive line coach Garett Tujague and running backs coach Todd Goebbel in recent years and they have their own chemistry.

Eliot was a defensive analyst at Baylor this past year, and previously was the linebackers coach for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.

Click below to watch the introductory press conferences of Roper and Eliot: