Virginia Tech rallies to stun NC State at the end

Schutt and Virginia Tech junior power forward Tobi Lawal carried the Hokies offense, but over the last 7 1/2 minutes, Schutt got red hot. Virginia Tech closed the game on a 18-4 run, with Schutt scoring nine of the points.

Virginia Tech dominated the last 7 1/2 minutes of the game to rally for a 79-76 victory over NC State on Wednesday in front of 5,634 in Blacksburg, Va. Duke transfer Jaden Schutt made a pair of free throws with 2.3 seconds left following a foul by NCSU’s Marcus Hill on a loose ball.

Life was going well for NC State basketball, and then just like that, it wasn’t.

Lawal had 22 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in carrying the offense. Schutt’s hot finish helped him finish with 17 points, five rebounds and he went 3 of 6 from three-point land.

Hot shoot for both team was the theme to start the game. Defense proved optional and Virginia Tech took a 29-22 lead with 7:46 left in the first half. The Hokies hit six three-pointers to start the game and build the lead.

NC State wasn’t too shabby themselves on three-point shooting, and it helped the Wolfpack go on a 23-5 run over the final 7:46 to wipe out Virginia Tech’s lead. The Wolfpack finished the half 8 of 13 from beyond the arc.

NC State closed out the first half on a 11-0 run to take a 45-34 lead at halftime.

Hill hit a jumper and then senior center Ben Middlebrooks made a layup to start the second half, and push the run to 27-5. NCSU led 49-34 with 18:10 left and were in control.

NC State was still leading by 15 with 13:29 left, and held a 10-point lead with 5:42 remaining. Senior shooting guard Jayden Taylor led the Wolfpack with 17 points, Middlebrooks had 13 points and missed some time in foul trouble and Hill chipped in 12 points.

NC State fell to 0-4 in road games, and the Wolfpack dropped both games on neutral courts. The Wolfpack played without injured senior center Brandon Huntley-Hatfield for the second straight game.

NC State hosts California at 6 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network. The Bears were blown out at North Carolina 79-53 to fall to 8-9 overall and 1-5 in the ACC.