NC State jumps in with offer to junior OL Gene Riordan

NC State became the first college from the south to offer junior offensive lineman Gene Riordan of Hinsdale (Ill.) Central.

Riordan is one of three junior offensive lineman from the Chicago area that NCSU offensive line coach Garett Tujague has offered. Riordan was offered by Tujague on Jan. 7. Junior Rico Schrieber of Chicago Marist High and junior Claude Mpouma of Chicago Mount Carmel have also been offered.

NC State currently has center Jalen Grant of Mount Carmel and guard Valen Erickson of Chicago St. Rita.