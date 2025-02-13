Wolfpack newsstand — Feb. 13

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.

The Wolfpack Central — NC State has perfect storm occur in getting blown out by Louisville

The Wolfpack Central — Video reel: NC State guards Breon Pass, Trey Parker

The Wolfpack Central — Video: Louisville coach Pat Kelsey has Cardinals riding high

The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State thoroughly out-played in loss to Louisville

The Wolfpack Central — Coach series: ILB Ke'Von Carter brings speed, versatility

The Wolfpack Central — NC State signee Adelaide Jernigan enjoying big senior year

Charlotte Observer — Photos: N.C. State falls to Louisville in ninth straight loss

Charlotte Observer — NC State teeters on brink of missing ACC Tournament. Can it turn things around?

Charlotte Observer — Bad beats: 3 takeaways as NC State drops ninth straight in 25-point loss to Louisville

Technician — COLUMN: Rylee Wyman must be NC State softball’s go-to pitcher in 2025

Technician — NC State baseball preseason superlatives

Technician — COLUMN: ‘Baseball save us’: Wolfpack fans plead for baseball to salvage an underwhelming men's athletic year

Technician — NFL Pack Pros season in review

Technician — Fritton, Willadsen’s potential return to form could define NC State baseball’s season

Technician — COLUMN: NC State athletics overreactions this week

Technician — Pack women’s tennis is learning lessons, planting seeds after first month of play

GoPack.com — Baseball Schedule Change: Wolfpack Will Play Doubleheader Friday, One Game Saturday

GoPack.com — Pack Drops Wednesday Night Decision to Louisville

GoPack.com — Seven From Men’s Soccer Earn All-ACC Academic Honors

GoPack.com — Fourteen Women’s Soccer Players Named to All-ACC Academic Team

GoPack.com — Dudan and Smith Featured on NCBWA Stopper of The Year Preseason Watch List