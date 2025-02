NC State was able to flip senior inside linebacker Ke’Von Carter from Texas State for the second signing period.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Carter had 63 tackles (37 solo), 11 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hurries and two sacks his senior year for San Antonio Wagner High.

What makes Carter unique is that he finished sixth in the Texas 5A state track meet in the 400-meter dash with 48.3 seconds, and he was part of Wagner’s eighth-place 1,600 relay.