Scouting Louisville

Louisville has been beset with injuries but it hasn’t stopped them from winning.

The Cardinals had a complete reset after firing coach Kenny Payne, who went 12-52 overall and 5-35 in the ACC in two years. The program that produced former All-American's Charlie Tyra (1954-57), Wes Unseld (1966-68), Darrell Griffith (1977-80), Pervis Ellison (1986-89) and Russ Smith (2010-14) — all retired jersey players — had hit rock bottom under Payne, who was an alum.

Louisville hired 49-year-old Pat Kelsey, who went 75-27 in three years at Charleston, and also coached D.J. Burns and went 186-95 at Winthrop.

Kelsey added 12 transfers and former Michigan prep signee Khani Rooths last spring. The whole-sale new roster is 18-6 overall and 10-2 in the ACC.

Along the way, the Cardinals have lost four season-ending injuries, and key senior point guard Chucky Hepburn and sophomore center James Scott are game-time decisions for UL’s game at NC State at 7 p.m. tonight on ESPN2.