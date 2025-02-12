Video reel: NC State guards Breon Pass, Trey Parker

With the score getting out of hand, NC State turned to its bench for a spark Wednesday.

Louisville rolled to a 91-66 victory at the Lenovo Center, but the Wolfpack ended up with 41 bench points.

Senior guard Breon Pass had 14 points in 20 minutes of action, and freshman point guard Treymane Parker had 13 points and three assists in 22 minutes.

Freshman wing Paul McNeil added 12 points in 13 minutes and went 2 of 3 on three-pointers.

Click below to watch interviews with Pass and Parker: