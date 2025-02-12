Video: Louisville coach Pat Kelsey has Cardinals riding high

Louisville led from start-to-finish in defeating NC State 91-66 on Wednesday at the Lenovo Center.

Coach Pat Kelsey and the Cardinals improved to 19-6 overall and 12-2 in the ACC, a far cry from last year's record of 8-24 and 3-17 in the ACC.

Louisville played NC State in the ACC Tournament last March, falling in a spirited 94-85 defeat. NC State ended up winning nine straight and reached the Final Four, while Louisville fired coach Kenny Payne, and had every single player enter the transfer portal.

The new-look Cardinals are tied with Clemson for second-place behind Duke in the ACC.

