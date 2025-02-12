Video: NC State thoroughly out-played in loss to Louisville

Louisville built a 13-point lead early and NC State never recovered in falling 91-66 to Louisville on Wednesday at the Lenovo Center.

NC State fell to 9-15 overall and 2-11 in the ACC, and its losing streak extended to nine-straight games. The Wolfpack will try to regroup on Saturday with a home contest against Boston College.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts had seen his team be competitive in nearly every ACC game this season, but Louisville dissected the Wolfpack, who didn’t have the defensive energy of past efforts.

The Cardinals shot 63.6 percent for the game and shot a blistering 11 of 19 from three-point line to run away with the game.

Click below to watch Keatts’ press conference: