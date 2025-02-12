NC State signee Adelaide Jernigan enjoying big senior year

“We lost one against Winston-Salem Christian National, but it was good that we played them. Yes, it wasn't the outcome that we wanted, but it was good that we played someone that good that will challenge us.”

"It was a big week,” Jernigan said. “It was great to be with my teammates and celebrate with my other seniors. It was a great week.

Jernigan crossed 2,000 career points last week, enjoyed her Senior Night on Friday and played her last regular season home game Monday at Kernersville (N.C.) Bishop McGuinness. The lefty wing finished her prep career going 44-0 in regular season conference games, and 100-16 over that time period going into the conference tournament and NCHSAA 1A playoffs.

Jernigan is averaging 27.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, and shooting 40 percent on three-pointers this season for the 19-1 Villains. Bishop McGuinness closes out the regular season with a non-conference showdown against 20-1 Mooresville (N.C.) Lake Norman at 6 p.m. Thursday.

“I’ve definitely been working on my post game,” said the 5-foot-10 Jernigan, who is the tallest starter. “Obviously, attacking the rim more. I think my freshman and sophomore years, I would just stand out and shoot. And, yes, I still shoot. Just finishing through contact more. Definitely adding driving to my game more, and I’ve been working on my floater game.”

Jernigan knows that every game has extra meaning, especially when the playoffs come. Cherokee (N.C.) High defeated Bishop McGuinness in the state tournament semifinals and that has been motiving Jernigan and the team all season.

Bishop McGuinness coach Brian Robinson has been one of the top coaches in the state of North Carolina for decades, winning 11 NCHSAA state titles. Jernigan said he has pushed her every day in practice and games, and is grateful for him.

“She has definitely matured over the last three years,” Robinson said. “She understands the rest of the team will follow behind her, no matter what she does. The fact she has sacrificed a lot this year to be the team we are right now says a lot about her.”

Robinson said Jernigan understands if the team chemistry is good, the results on the floor will as well.

“She is guarding taller players and stronger players and that is good,” Robinson said. “It has only forced her to get stronger and better, and learn new spots on the floor.”

Jernigan remarked how she’s played with some of her teammates over the years, like junior guard Claire Sullivan.

“It is [hitting me] because I love this team so much, but then I try not to think too much about it because I know I have a lot of basketball left to play,” Jernigan said. “II’s a win-win situation, kind of.

“I know I'll have these relationships pass when I finish ball.”

NC State offered Jernigan on Sept. 18, 2022, and coach Wes Moore and assistant coach Ashley Williams tirelessly recruited her over the years. She narrowed it down to NC State, Kentucky and Michigan, and officially visited each school, and then picked the Wolfpack on Oct. 6, 2024.

Jernigan has been following the NC State squad, which became ranked No. 10 in the country in The Associated Press on Monday.

“Gosh, it’s just so good,” Jernigan said. “I don’t want to jinx it yet. It’s great to see them do so well, especially on that Monday night for the Kay Yow Game [a win over Duke on Feb. 3].”

The Wolfpack are 19-4 overall and 11-1 in the ACC, and have a showdown looming against No. 2-ranked Notre Dame on Feb. 23, which Jernigan hopes to attend at Reynolds Coliseum. Jernigan watched the NC State at Wake Forest game Jan. 30, but hasn’t been back to Reynolds in a little while.

“I will go to the Notre Dame game at State,” Jernigan said. “I’m excited for them.”

Jernigan has been able to talk to some of the current players during the season. The Wolfpack will have a youth movement of sorts with the loss of seniors Madison Hayes, Azaiha James, Saniya Rivers and Lizzy Williamson, plus if any attrition comes in the transfer portal.

“I think this summer, especially when I came down to my three, I started to really get to know the girls more because that was a big aspect of my recruiting process,” Jernigan said. “Once I committed, I have a lot of their social medias, and we text or sometimes FaceTime. I really like all of the girls on the team next year.”

Jernigan has already earned one NCHSAA state title ring this year, and is eager for more jewelry to compete the storybook senior year.

“It was perfection,” Jernigan said. “We won the team title. I went to NCHSAA state tournament in doubles, and we lost in the Elite Eight. Winning that as a team, is the best feeling. Now, I got one as a dual-sport athlete, but I have one more to go.”