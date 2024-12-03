Wolfpack newsstand — Dec. 3

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.

Raleigh News & Observer — What Kevin Keatts said about NC State basketball’s lost San Diego weekend amid tough stretch

Raleigh News & Observer — Consequences decided for brawl after rivalry game. NC State, UNC both issued fines

The Wolfpack Central — NC State men's basketball ranked No. 91 in NET

The Wolfpack Central — How NC State's transfers fared in regular season

The Wolfpack Central — The review: NC State shows mental toughness in win

