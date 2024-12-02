NC State men's basketball ranked No. 91 in NET

NC State begins at No. 91 in the country in the NET Basketball rankings, which were released Monday.

The Wolfpack have a 5-2 record with losses against Purdue, who his ranked No. 21 in the NET, and BYU, who are ranked No. 48. Both games were played on a neutral court in San Diego, Calif., this past week.

NC State’s five victories are against programs outside of the top 175 — William & Mary (No. 176), Presbyterian (No. 185), Colgate (No. 270), Coastal Carolina (No. 282), South Carolina-Upstate (No. 348).

NC State has a pair of big games coming up with home vs. Texas (6-1) on Wednesday, who is ranked No. 56, and at Kansas on Dec. 14, with the Jayhawks (7-0) at No. 9 nationally.

NET Basketball Rankings