Published Dec 2, 2024
NC State men's basketball ranked No. 91 in NET
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
NC State begins at No. 91 in the country in the NET Basketball rankings, which were released Monday.

The Wolfpack have a 5-2 record with losses against Purdue, who his ranked No. 21 in the NET, and BYU, who are ranked No. 48. Both games were played on a neutral court in San Diego, Calif., this past week.

NC State’s five victories are against programs outside of the top 175 — William & Mary (No. 176), Presbyterian (No. 185), Colgate (No. 270), Coastal Carolina (No. 282), South Carolina-Upstate (No. 348).

NC State has a pair of big games coming up with home vs. Texas (6-1) on Wednesday, who is ranked No. 56, and at Kansas on Dec. 14, with the Jayhawks (7-0) at No. 9 nationally.

ACC NET rankings:

4. Duke, 5-2

5. Pittsburgh, 7-1

18. Clemson, 7-1

26. North Carolina, 4-3

30. Louisville, 5-2

64. SMU, 6-2

67. Florida State, 7-1

78. California, 6-1

80. Stanford, 6-2

91. NC State, 5-2

97. Notre Dame, 4-4

115. Wake Forest, 7-2

125. Virginia, 5-2

150. Boston College, 6-2

175. Georgia Tech, 4-3

177. Syracuse, 4-2

191. Miami, 3-4

233. Virginia Tech, 3-4

