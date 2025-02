Miami Southridge High junior defensive end Kamron Wilson narrowed his list to four top schools, though some more are trying to get in the mix.

The lanky 6-foot-5, 215-pounder had 110 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 20 sacks this past season at Southridge High. The Rivals.com three-star prospect is ranked No. 79 overall in Florida and No. 35 defensive end nationally in the class of 2026.