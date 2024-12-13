Published Dec 13, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Dec. 12
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Scouting Kansas

The Wolfpack Central — Pack Pros: Week 14 in the NFL

The Wolfpack Central — Former NC State player Isaiah Moore adjusting to coaching

The Wolfpack Central — NC State coach Dave Doeren navigating through December

The Wolfpack Central — NC State football commitments in action — Week 16

The Wolfpack Central — NC State's depth chart for Military Bowl

Charlotte Observer — Several key NC State football players pledge to return for 2025. Who’s coming back?

Charlotte Observer — High school football gameday: Your guide to Friday’s NCHSAA regional championship games

Charlotte Observer — Meet the three finalists for North Carolina’s top high school football award, Mr. Football

GoPack.com — Healy and Karamoko Earn All-South Region Honors

GoPack.com — HIGGINS NAMED HEAD COACH FOR WOMEN’S SOCCER

GoPack.com — Cabello Selected First Overall in Puerto Rican Pro League Draft

Social media posts of the day

Videos of the day

