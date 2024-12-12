NC State's depth chart for Military Bowl

NC State will play East Carolina at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Md.

The Wolfpack (6-6) and Pirates (7-5) will have some players not playing due to the transfer portal. NC State has lost wide receivers and punt returners Kevin Concepcion, a sophomore, and redshirt junior Jalen Coit, along with backup redshirt sophomore nose tackle Davin Jackson.

Redshirt sophomore slot receiver Ashton Locklear, a walk-on, and freshman Jonathan Paylor will help fill the position.

Freshman nose tackle Justin Terrell is the backup nose tackle behind junior Brandon Cleveland.