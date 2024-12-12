Published Dec 12, 2024
NC State's depth chart for Military Bowl
The Wolfpack Central staff
NC State will play East Carolina at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Md.

The Wolfpack (6-6) and Pirates (7-5) will have some players not playing due to the transfer portal. NC State has lost wide receivers and punt returners Kevin Concepcion, a sophomore, and redshirt junior Jalen Coit, along with backup redshirt sophomore nose tackle Davin Jackson.

Redshirt sophomore slot receiver Ashton Locklear, a walk-on, and freshman Jonathan Paylor will help fill the position.

Freshman nose tackle Justin Terrell is the backup nose tackle behind junior Brandon Cleveland.

Offense

Quarterbacks
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

16

Cedrick Bailey

6-6

210

Fr.

****

12

Lex Thomas

5-11

195

R-Fr.

***

Running backs
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

7

Jordan Waters

6-0

224

Sr.

***

20

Daylan Smothers

5-11

195

R-Fr.

****

0

Kendrick Raphael

5-11

205

Soph.

****

Wide receivers
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

X

86

Dacari Collins

6-4

214

R-Jr.

****

6

Wesley Grimes

6-2

193

Jr.

****

80

Terrell Anderson

6-2

204

Fr.

****

Z

5

Noah Rogers

6-2

205

R-Fr.

****

82

Keenan Jackson

6-3

200

Fr.

****

IWR

27

Ashton Locklear

6-1

186

R-Soph.


14

Jonathan Paylor

5-9

182

Fr.

****

Tight ends
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

TE

87

Dante Daniels

6-6

272

R-Jr.

49

Reid Mitchell

6-4

256

R-Jr.

Flex Y

15

Justin Joly

6-3

251

Jr.

**

Offensive line
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

LT

74

Anthony Belton

6-6

356

R-Sr.


64

Rico Jackson

6-6

322

R-Fr.

***

78

Trenton Mitchell

6-6

319

Fr.

***

LG






75

Anthony Carter

6-3

315

R-Jr.

***

54

Valen Erickson

6-4

316

R-Soph.

***

C






56

Zeke Correll

6-3

310

Sr.

****

69

Dawson Jaramillo

6-5

300

Sr.

***

55

Rylan Vann

6-1

297

R-Soph.

***

RG






52

Timothy McKay

6-4

321

Sr.

***

66

Matt McCabe

6-6

308

R-Jr.


RT






65

Jacarrius Peak

6-4

298

R-Jr.

***

76

Patrick Matan

6-4

302

R-Jr.

***

Defense

Defensive line
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

LE

1

Davin Vann

6-2

276

Sr.

****

97

Noah Potter

6-6

274

Sr.

***

N

44

Brandon Cleveland

6-4

315

Jr.

****

98

Justin Terrell

6-3

316

Fr.

***

RE






13

Travali Price

6-4

270

R-Jr.

***

88

Isaiah Shirley

6-3

276

R-Fr.

***

Linebackers
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

SAM

34

Kamal Bonner

6-2

195

R-Fr.

***

35

Zane Williams

5-11

227

Fr.

***

MLB

8

Devon Betty

6-1

232

Sr.

***

33

Cannon Lewis

6-2

223

Fr.

***

WLB






0

Sean Brown

6-0

216

R-Jr.

**

36

Kelvon McBride

6-3

227

R-Fr.

***

Safeties/Nickel
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

NIC

15

Tamarcus Cooley

5-11

205

R-Fr.

***

30

Isaiah Crowell

5-11

184

R-Soph.

***

SS

7

Bishop Fitzgerald

6-0

202

Sr.

***

24

Zack Myers

6-1

202

R-Fr.

****

FS

5

Donovan Kaufman

5-10

215

Sr.

****

14

Terrente Hinton

6-3

211

R-Jr.

***

Cornerbacks
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

LC

3

Aydan White

6-0

192

Sr.

***

2

Jackson Vick

6-0

183

R-Soph.

***

RC

2

Brandon Cisse

6-0

196

Soph.

***

16

Devon Marshall

5-11

200

Jr.


Special Teams

Special teams
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

PK

94

Kanoah Vinesett

6-1

207

R-Soph.


90

Collin Smith

5-9

198

R-Sr.

P

98

Caden Noonkester

6-6

220

R-Jr.

96

Owen Fehr

5-11

183

R-Soph.

KO

90

Colin Smith

5-9

198

R-Sr.

94

Kanoah Vinesett

6-1

207

R-Soph.

LS






92

Aiden Arias

6-0

194

Fr.


95

Jake Mann

5-10

232

R-Jr.

H





98

Caden Noonkester

6-6

220

R-Jr.

96

Owen Fehr

5-11

183

R-Fr.

PR





5

Donovan Kaufman

5-10

215

Sr.

****

22

Jackson Vick

6-0

183

R-Soph.

***

KOR

5

Donovan Kaufman

5-10

215

Sr.

****

20

Daylan Smothers

5-11

195

R-Fr.

****

