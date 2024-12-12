Former NC State player Isaiah Moore adjusting to coaching

Former NC State star middle linebacker Isaiah Moore wishes he could still be playing, but he’s welcoming the chance to coach athletics his alma mater.

Moore was named the interim linebackers coach this week in light of defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson getting hired as head coach at Marshall on Sunday.

Moore got the chance to coach some at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons, and he also worked as part of NC State’s recruiting department. He still isn’t sure what his ultimate level of coach football is at, but he was to be out there “on the grass” during practices.