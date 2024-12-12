Pack Pros: Week 14 in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings:

Bradbury played 60 snaps and helped the Vikings improve to 11-2 with a 42-21 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Minnesota rushed 24 times for 115 yards and one touchdown, threw for 347 yards and five touchdowns and allowed four sacks.

•••

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), New England Patriots:

Brissett and Patriots had a bye week. Brissett is 94-of-159 passing for 828 yards and two touchdowns and one interception, and he has rushed 15 times for 62 yards this season.

•••

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins:

Chubb is inactive with an injury, and the Dolphins improved to 6-7 with a 32-26 home win over the New York Jets.

•••

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Cole punted four times for an average of 44.3 yards and net of 38.5 yards during a 28-13 road loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had one touchback and long of 51 yards. Cole is first in the NFL with a 51.7 average, and fifth with a 43.8 net average on 48 punts. Cole has a long of 70, landed 19 inside the 20-yard line and nine have been fair caught.

•••

DT Cory Durden (2021-22), Los Angeles Rams:

Durden was waived by the Rams at the end of training camp, but signed to the practice squad. The Rams won a 44-42 shootout over the visiting Buffalo Bills to impove to 7-6.

•••

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers:

Ekwonu played 71 snaps and three special teams snaps in a 22-16 road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles to fall to 3-10. Carolina rushed 34 times for 118 yards and one touchdown, passed for 191 yards and a touchdown and interception, and allowed one sack.

•••

P Trenton Gill (2017-21), Free agent:

Gill was picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their practice squad Sept. 24. He was then elevated to the active roster Sept. 29. Gill was eventually waived by the Buccaneers. Gill has punted 27 times for an average of 43.3 yards and net of 38.9, with a long of 57, and landed nine inside the 20-yard line and eight have been fair caught.

•••

WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Dallas Cowboys

Harmon was part of the Dallas Cowboys training camp, but then cut. He was picked up and added to the practice squad. The Cowboys fell to 5-8 with a 27-20 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

•••

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals:

Hill had three tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback pressures in 49 plays (plus four special teams plays) in a 27-20 road win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Bengals improved to 5-8. Hill has 38 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss, two passes defended and eight quarterback hurries.

•••

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Cleveland Browns:

Hines was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list before the season by the Browns. The Browns fell to 3-10 with a 27-14 road win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

•••

S Tanner Ingle (2018-22), Los Angeles Rams:

Ingle was cut toward the end of training camp, but was signed to the practice squad. The Rams won a 44-42 shootout over the visiting Buffalo Bills to impove to 7-6.

•••

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Arizona Cardinals:

Jones suffered a season-ending triceps injury Sept. 22 and placed on injured reserve. Jones finished with four tackles and a fumble recovery this season. The Cardinals fell to 6-7 with a 30-18 home loss against the Seattle Seahawks.

•••

MLB Vi Jones (2019-21), Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Jones returned healthy to the NFL and joined the Buccaneers after previously playing for the Seahawks. He was cut at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. Jones was activated in early November. Jones came off the bench with four tackles in 40 defensive plays and 19 special teams snaps in a 28-13 home win over the Las Vegas Ralders. He has six tackles in five games played this season.

•••

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), New York Jets:

The New York Jets signed Zonovan Knight to the practice squad on Nov. 26. The Jets fell to 3-10, with a 32-26 road loss against the Miami Dolphins.

•••

QB Devin Leary (2018-22/finished at Kentucky), Baltimore Ravens:

Leary was drafted in the sixth round by the Baltimore Ravens, but was cut at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. The Ravens had a bye week.

•••

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), San Francisco 49ers:

McCloud was with the New York Giants, and then was cut and landed on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad, and he was eventually activated. He had one tackle in seven defensive snaps and 18 special teams plays in a 38-13 home win over the Chicago Bears to improve to 7-6. McCloud has 19 tackles, one passed defended and one tackle for loss this season.

•••

DT T.Y. McGill (2011-14), Free agent:

McGill was cut by the San Francisco 49ers, and then was resigned to the practice squad. The 49ers released him Nov. 13.

•••

C Dylan McMahon (2019-23), Los Angeles Rams:

McMahon was drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles, but was cut and signed and signed to the practice squad. McMahon was then signed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams won a 44-42 shootout over the visiting Buffalo Bills to impove to 7-6, but McMahon wasn’t active.

•••

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions:

McNeill one tackle in 17 snaps while battling injuries in a 34-31 home win over the Green Bay Packers to improve to 12-1. McNeill has 24 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackle for loss, seven quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one pass defended this season.

•••

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders:

Meyers caught seven passes for 68 yards in 61 plays, but the Raiders 28-13 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to fall to 2-11. Meyers has 66 catches for 744 yards and two touchdowns, and has rushed twice for 23 yards this season.

•••

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams:

Murchison was placed on the injured reserve list/designated to return during preseason camp. The Rams won a 44-42 shootout over the visiting Buffalo Bills to impove to 7-6.

•••

K Brayden Narveson (2023), Tennessee Titans:

Narveson made a pair of field goals, but missed a 44-yard field as the Packers improved to 4-2 with a 34-13 home win over the Arizona Cardinals. Narveson has gone 12-of-17 on field goals with a long of 47, and he's made all 16 extra points for 52 points. The Packers replaced Narveson with kicker Brandon McManus after the game. Narveson signed with the Titans practice squad Dec. 10.

•••

RB Trent Pennix (2018-2023), Indianapolis Colts:

Pennix was in training camp with the Indianapolis Colts, and was waived before the season. He signed on to the practice squad for the Colts. Indianapolis and Pennix had a bye week.

•••

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals:

Pratt had seven tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defended in 60 snaps in a 27-20 road win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Bengals improved to 5-8. Pratt has 119 tackles, one interception, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two recovered fumbles, four quarterback hurries and five passes defended.

•••

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Atlanta Falcons:

Smith-Williams is out with an injury and the Falcons lost 42–21 at the Minnesota Vikings to fall to 6-7. Smith-Williams has 24 tackles, one sack, seven tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.

•••

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Atlanta Falcons:

Street had one tackle in 24 defensive snaps and eight special teams plays in a 42-21 loss at the Minnesota Vikings to fall to 6-7. Street has eight tackles this season, one sack for minus-seven yards, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry.

•••

LB Drake Thomas (2019-22), Seattle Seahawks:

Thomas played 20 special teams snaps and the Seahawks improved to 8-5 with a 30-18 road win over the Arizona Cardinals. Thomas has 10 tackles and one pass defended this season.

•••

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings:

Thomas was cut the Vikings at end of training camp and signed to the practice squad. The Vikings improved to 11-2 with a 42-21 home win over the Atlanta Falcons.

•••

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs:

Thuney played 69 snaps on offense and five plays on special teams in a 19-17 win over Los Angeles Chargers to improve to 12-1. Kansas City rushed 25 times for 96 yards, passed for 210 yards and a score, and allowed three sacks.

•••

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), New Orleans Saints:

Valdes-Scantling started the season with the Buffalo Bills, but was cut and then signed by the New Orleans Saints. Valdes-Scantling has four catches for 51 yards in 48 snaps to help the Saints win 14-11 over the New York Giants on the road to improve to 5-8. Valdes-Scantling has 14 catches for 314 yards and four touchdowns this season.

•••

OLB Payton Wilson (2018-23), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson had four tackles and one tackle for loss in 35 defensive snaps and 19 special teams plays in a 27-14 home win over the Cleveland Browns to improve to 10-3. Wilson has 55 tackles, two quarterback hurries, one interception, one pass defended, two tackles for loss, and two fumble recoveries, with one he returned for a touchdown.

•••

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Pittsburgh Steelers:

Wilson and the Steelers improved to 10-3 with a 27-14 home win against the Cleveland Browns. He went 15-of-26 passing for 158 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed six times for 17 yards and was sacked once. Wilson in seven games has gone 138-of-213 passing for 1,784 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions, and he has rushed 26 times for 44 yards and a score this season.

•••

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers:

Zavala played seven snaps on offense and three plays on special teams in a 22-16 road win at the Philadelphia Eagles to fall to 3-10.