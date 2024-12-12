NC State coach Dave Doeren navigating through December

NC State coach Dave Doeren will be using the next two weeks wisely in assessing his roster and coaching staff.

Doeren has named nickels coach Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay the interim defensive coordinator and former Wolfpack standout middle linebacker Isaiah Moore the interim linebackers coach in replacing the departed Tony Gibson, who was hired as Marshall’s head coach Sunday.

Aughtry-Lindsay will essentially get a tryout for the job in preparing to play East Carolina in the Military Bowl on Dec. 28.