Published Apr 15, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — April 15
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State's Saniya Rivers goes No. 8 in WNBA Draft

The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State's Aziaha James goes No. 12 to Dallas Wings

The Wolfpack Central — Junior DL Djidjou Bah seeing his recruitment take off

The Wolfpack Central — NC State WR Dacari Collins intends to enter transfer portal

The Wolfpack Central — Junior DE Logan Nagle strongly considering NC State

The Wolfpack Central — NC State signee Zymicah Wilkins ready for new changes

Raleigh News & Observer —NC State football loses running back to transfer portal. What to know

Charlotte Observer — Carolina Panthers hosting top HS football teams at NFL stadium. Who’s playing?

Charlotte Observer — From Jalon Walker to James Pearce Jr., the 2025 draft class will rep the Carolinas well

Fayetteville Observer — Dallas Wings pick NC State's Aziaha James No. 12 in 2025 WNBA Draft

Fayetteville Observer — Connecticut Sun pick NC State’s Saniya Rivers No. 8 in 2025 WNBA Draft

Fayetteville Observer — ACC baseball power rankings: Where do the conference's top teams land

Technician — No. 12 NC State women’s tennis records trio of wins in final weekend of regular season

GoPack.com — Rivers, James Selected in First Round of 2025 WNBA Draft

GoPack.com — Pack Looks to Get Back in the Win Column with Doubleheader Against Longwood

GoPack.com — Pack's ACC Slate for 2025 Announced

Social media posts of the day

Video of the day

