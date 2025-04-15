Wolfpack newsstand — April 15

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.

Charlotte Observer — From Jalon Walker to James Pearce Jr., the 2025 draft class will rep the Carolinas well

Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football loses running back to transfer portal. What to know

The Wolfpack Central — NC State signee Zymicah Wilkins ready for new changes

The Wolfpack Central — Junior DL Djidjou Bah seeing his recruitment take off

