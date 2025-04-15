Wolfpack newsstand — April 15

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Tuesday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State's Saniya Rivers goes No. 8 in WNBA Draft
The Wolfpack Central — Video: NC State's Aziaha James goes No. 12 to Dallas Wings
The Wolfpack Central — Junior DL Djidjou Bah seeing his recruitment take off
The Wolfpack Central — NC State WR Dacari Collins intends to enter transfer portal
The Wolfpack Central — Junior DE Logan Nagle strongly considering NC State
The Wolfpack Central — NC State signee Zymicah Wilkins ready for new changes
Raleigh News & Observer —NC State football loses running back to transfer portal. What to know
Charlotte Observer — Carolina Panthers hosting top HS football teams at NFL stadium. Who’s playing?
Charlotte Observer — From Jalon Walker to James Pearce Jr., the 2025 draft class will rep the Carolinas well
Fayetteville Observer — Dallas Wings pick NC State's Aziaha James No. 12 in 2025 WNBA Draft
Fayetteville Observer — Connecticut Sun pick NC State’s Saniya Rivers No. 8 in 2025 WNBA Draft
Fayetteville Observer — ACC baseball power rankings: Where do the conference's top teams land
Technician — No. 12 NC State women’s tennis records trio of wins in final weekend of regular season
GoPack.com — Rivers, James Selected in First Round of 2025 WNBA Draft
GoPack.com — Pack Looks to Get Back in the Win Column with Doubleheader Against Longwood
GoPack.com — Pack's ACC Slate for 2025 Announced
