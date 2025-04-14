Video: NC State's Saniya Rivers goes No. 8 in WNBA Draft

Guard Saniya Rivers became NC State’s highest drafted WNBA player ever, going to No. 8 overall to the Connecticut Sun on Monday.

Rivers topped center Markeisha Gatling, who went No. 10 to the Chicago Sky in 2014, and wing Kiara Leslie, who went No. 10 to the Washington Mystics in 2019.

Rivers averaged 11.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game for the Wolfpack, who finished second in the ACC Tournament and reached the Elite Eight. She shot 41.9 percent from the field and a career-best 27.2 percent on three-pointers.

Rivers was a top five player and McDonald's All-American in the class of 2021 coming out of Wilmington (N.C.) Ashley High. She picked South Carolina out of high school and helped the Gamecocks win the national title her freshman year, but struggled with her shooting, going 1 of 31 from three-point land. She elected to transfer to NC State and reinvent her game under coach Wes Moore. Her half-sister Nanna Rivers played for the Wolfpack from 2000-04.

The 6-foot-1 Rivers earned first-team All-ACC honors and ACC all-defensive team honors for the second consecutive year. She was named WBCA All-America honorable mention. Rivers scored at least 20 points in three games, with a season-high 25 points and 11 rebounds in a 59-57 win over Davidson on Dec. 11.

Rivers is the only player in NC State history with at least 1,100 points, 600 rebounds, 350 assists, 180 steals and 100 blocks during her three-year Wolfpack career.