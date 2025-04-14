NC State signee Zymicah Wilkins ready for new changes

ROCK HILL, S.C. — NC State signee Zymicah Wilkins has experienced change in the past, but he didn’t see any reason to deviate from his plan of playing for the Wolfpack.

Wilkins’ biggest change in the past was going from hometown Rutherfordton-Spindale Central High in Rutherfordton, N.C., to play at Arden (N.C.) Christ School. That resulted in winning back-to-back NCISAA 4A state titles.

Wilkins handled his recruitment in relatively simple terms. He liked both Georgetown and NC State, and didn’t see the need to officially visit other colleges. Former assistant coach Levi Watkins helped the Wolfpack rally past the Hoyas and gained his commitment Sept. 21, 2024.