Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 14, 2025
NC State signee Zymicah Wilkins ready for new changes
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

ROCK HILL, S.C. — NC State signee Zymicah Wilkins has experienced change in the past, but he didn’t see any reason to deviate from his plan of playing for the Wolfpack.

Wilkins’ biggest change in the past was going from hometown Rutherfordton-Spindale Central High in Rutherfordton, N.C., to play at Arden (N.C.) Christ School. That resulted in winning back-to-back NCISAA 4A state titles.

Wilkins handled his recruitment in relatively simple terms. He liked both Georgetown and NC State, and didn’t see the need to officially visit other colleges. Former assistant coach Levi Watkins helped the Wolfpack rally past the Hoyas and gained his commitment Sept. 21, 2024.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In