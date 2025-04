Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic junior defensive end Logan Nagle keeps expanding his recruiting relationship with NC State.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder has several official visits locked in for June. Some he’s already unofficially visited, like NC State, he swung through earlier this month.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect came away impressed after getting the chance to meet with defensive line coach Charley Wiles and defensive coordinator and linebackers coach D.J. Elliot.