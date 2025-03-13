Video: What impact do conference tourney's have?

McNeese State coach Will Wade got it done Wednesday, grinding out a halfcourt affair against Lamar, 63-54, to reach the NCAA Tournament.

This week, NC State's coaching candidates take aim at trying to win their conference tournaments.

On the flip side, bubble team Georgia and coach Mike White, fell 81-75 to Oklahoma in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday. Georgia dropped to 20-12 overall, but are still expected to reach the Big Dance.

White, who is arguably the coach closest to NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan, is in his third year with the Bulldogs. UGA had a 64-58 lead with 8:26 left, but then didn't score again until 2:40 remained, and were trailing 74-66.

VCU and coach Ryan Odom have the No. 1 seed in the Atlantic 10 Tournament, and play the winner of St. Bonaventure or Duquesne at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

