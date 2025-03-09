Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Mar 9, 2025
NC State coaching hot board, 1.0
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State has fired coach Kevin Keatts and is looking for a new coach Sunday.

The new coach will have several variables involved:

• What is the salary range?

• Does he have a personal connection to NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan?

• Does Corrigan have a good relationship with the agent of the coach?

• Who will the search firm start to push?

• Will NC State's conference and Chancellor uncertainty affect the search?

Once those issues get involved the current health of NC State's collective is formed, the Wolfpack will need to move quickly due to the transfer portal and expected loss of players from the current roster or recruiting class.

If not a member, subscribe here!

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In