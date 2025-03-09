NC State coaching hot board, 1.0

NC State has fired coach Kevin Keatts and is looking for a new coach Sunday.

The new coach will have several variables involved:

• What is the salary range?

• Does he have a personal connection to NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan?

• Does Corrigan have a good relationship with the agent of the coach?

• Who will the search firm start to push?

• Will NC State's conference and Chancellor uncertainty affect the search?

Once those issues get involved the current health of NC State's collective is formed, the Wolfpack will need to move quickly due to the transfer portal and expected loss of players from the current roster or recruiting class.