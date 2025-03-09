Review of past NC State AD Boo Corrigan hires

NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan hired one basketball coach and one football coach while as athletic director at Army.

Corrigan guided the Black Knights athletic department program from 2011-19. During that time period, he fired football coach Rich Ellerson and hired Jeff Monken in 2013. He also needed to replace Zach Spiker in 2016, who was hired at Drexel. Corrigan hired Jimmy Allen as head coach.

Allen was Army’s coach for seven years, finishing at .500 or above twice, finishing 98-112 overall and 56-66 in the Patriot League.