NC State will need to move quickly in hoops search

NC State fired men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts on Sunday, and will need to move fast in hiring a new coach.

NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan was hired in 2019, and hasn't had to go through a coaching search before in the two main sports of football and men's basketball. As an athletic director, Corrigan had one coaching search in football while at Army, and promoted an assistant coach to take over in men's basketball.

NC State will have its players be able to enter the transfer portal starting today, and having a coach in place when the portal is completely open March 24 would be ideal.

