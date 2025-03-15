Video: What athletic directors look for in interviews

NC State has reached the stage where athletic director Boo Corrigan is conducting interviews with candidates.
What does that stage look like? Having a detailed plan that shows a coach knows the current roster, current signees and potential class of 2026 and 2027 recruiting targets.
What doesn't it mean? Winging it during the process. NC State also in turn is sharing its vision for what it wants in a future basketball coach, and the financial commitment that goes with it. As much as NC State is interviewing the coach, the coach is also interviewing NC State — if he has leverage.
Click below to watch Jacey Zembal of The Wolfpack Central break down the interview process that happens when NC State talks to McNeese State coach Will Wade or Tennessee assistant coach Justin Gainey, or any other coach involved in the search.
