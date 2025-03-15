Video: What athletic directors look for in interviews

What does that stage look like? Having a detailed plan that shows a coach knows the current roster, current signees and potential class of 2026 and 2027 recruiting targets.

What doesn't it mean? Winging it during the process. NC State also in turn is sharing its vision for what it wants in a future basketball coach, and the financial commitment that goes with it. As much as NC State is interviewing the coach, the coach is also interviewing NC State — if he has leverage.

