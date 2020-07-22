Earlier this week, we revealed the all-decommit team on offense for NC State Wolfpack football. That came after last week, when we did our all-flip teams for NC State Wolfpack football on offense and defense. Now it's time to conclude the series with an all-decommit team for the defense. For this squad, we went with four defensive linemen, two linebackers and five defensive backs to get the best squad on the field.

Defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga starred at Florida before being drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Defensive Ends

Alexandre’s commitment to NC State in the 2017 class was a low-key addition, and there were no signs of trouble until right before Alexandre was supposed to enroll early. He arranged for an official visit to Pittsburgh, which was nearly canceled due to scheduling conflicts. Alexandre managed to make the trip on the last weekend before the dead period began in December. Pitt managed to flip Alexandre, who up until that point was weeks away from enrolling early NC State. Alexandre is now a prominent fixture on one of the best defensive lines in college football. He had 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks as a redshirt sophomore.

NC State thought it had a big-time steal in Zuniga. A late offer from Florida though would ultimately lead Zuniga to Gainesville. It was a tough break for NC State. Zuniga was a four-year star for UF after originally redshirting, piling up 33.0 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks in his career. In April, Zuniga was drafted in the third round by the New York Jets.

Defensive Tackles

Niles was a unique recruiting story. Back when he was recruited, the Power Five were the BCS conferences. It was not often a player would commit to a BCS school and then flip to a non-BCS program without a mutual parting of the ways, but Niles was such a case. He decided he would instead sign with Central Florida. He turned into an all-conference performer who had 148 career tackles, including 31.0 for loss and 17.5 sacks, while being voted a team captain. He was a fixture on the 2013 UCF team that went 12-1 and played in the Fiesta Bowl. Niles was recently a grad assistant at Temple and is now the defensive line coach at Trinity Valley Community College, where ironically one of his players is recent NC State offer Rasheed Lyles.

NC State was the first of Smith’s three different verbal commitments, but even when he made his early pledge for the Wolfpack there was always a fear that it would be tough to keep him away from a SEC school if one came calling. When Kentucky turned up the heat, Smith flipped his commitment to the Wildcats. Then when South Carolina began recruiting him, he changed his mind again. Smith was a solid interior performer for the Gamecocks. He played as a true freshman before turning into a full-time contributor for the next three years and finished his career with 84 tackles, including 7.0 for loss and 2.0 sacks. He was signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in May, where he may compete with former NC State defensive tackle and Titans’ draft pick Larrell Murchison for a roster spot.

Linebackers

Hodge played like a four star during his senior season at Wake Forest (N.C.) High, but academic concerns led him to sign with Marshall rather than risk being a sign-and-place by the Wolfpack. As some projected, Hodge has ended up being a defensive end, and he showed as a sophomore last year he is probably going to be a good one. Hodge had 41 tackles, including 8.5 for loss and 7.0 sacks, in 2019. We placed him with the linebackers because Hodge is listed at 6-foot-2, 238 pounds on Marshall’s roster, and given how the other linebacker decommits turned out, the numbers worked better if we included Hodge here. NC State recruited Hodge to be a linebacker.

Walls was a late flip to Illinois, lured by a promise from the Illini to play running back, while NC State originally recruited him to play linebacker. The Pack made a late effort to keep him by telling Walls it would let him try running back at first if he wanted, but Walls still made the flip. He did not last long at running back however, and played as a reserve for the Illini before transferring to UNLV as a grad transfer in 2016. He finished his career with 44 career tackles, including 3.5 for loss and three sacks, and three forced fumbles.

Defensive Backs

Julian Battle, Class of 2001 from Los Angeles Valley C.C.

Battle is the lone member of the list that predates the Rivals.com database archives, doing so by one year, but he was an unusual signing day in 2001. His junior college teammates Shawn Price and Terrance Chapman, both defensive ends, were committed to NC State, but Battle was going to Tennessee. Then on signing day, Battle revealed he was joining Chapman and Price, only to change his mind hours later and instead go back to UT. (In another signing day drama, Chapman nearly flipped to Kansas State.) There was no denying that Battle could play. The native of Royal Palm Beach, Fla, was a third round draft pick in 2003 by the Kansas City Chiefs after two good seasons at Tennessee, during which he had three interceptions and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Ford was a bit of a weird recruitment. He committed to NC State, then flirted with taking a visit to Arkansas. A conversation with Pack coaches seemed to solidify his pledge, but then Ford ended up arriving in Arkansas for an official visit days later. Ultimately, Ford signed with the Razorbacks. He had a nice career there, as well. Ford finished with 188 tackles, an interception and six pass breakups. He would receive a couple of NFL tryouts.

Gibson committed to NC State in the summer of 2013, but his former recruiter with the Pack, Mike Reed, was just beginning his new job at Clemson. Ultimately, Reed convinced Gibson to switch to the Tigers. He showed some promise at Clemson, and then surprised observers a bit when he announced a transfer. A year at a junior college in Arizona perhaps showed a desire to be a receiver, but he ended up at Arkansas State and back on defense. There, Gibson became a two-year, part-time starter, making 35 tackles, an interception and five pass breakups in that span. Gibson was the last member of the secondary to make the team. Hassan Childs ended up at South Florida after a mutual parting with NC State, and he had three interceptions as a freshman, but then had off the field issues. Darin Baldwin, for academic reasons, never made it to NC State. He also never broke out at Central Florida but was a solid role player.

Hunte was one of those commitments that came from nowhere, and when there was a coaching change from Tom O’Brien to Dave Doeren, Hunte ended up slipping through the class during the transition and instead went to Purdue. He ended up being a two-year starter for the Boilermakers and voted a team captain as a senior. He finished his career with 111 tackles, including 5.0 for loss and 2.5 sacks. He also had an interceptions and 13 pass breakups.