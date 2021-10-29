The Wolfpacker game predictions: NC State vs. Louisville

The margin for error for NC State in its pursuit of a first-ever ACC Atlantic Division title narrowed after it lost 31-30 last Saturday at Miami. But the dream has not been vanished. The Wolfpack (5-2 overall and 2-1 in ACC) though will need to return to its winning ways Saturday against visiting Louisville (4-3, 2-2) to have realistic chances of playing for the conference title. Can NC State get back on track? The Wolfpacker staff make their guesses.

Can Devin Leary lead NC State to a win over Louisville Saturday? (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Matt Carter

This is a nerve-wracking game from a NC State perspective. The setup does not look particularly appealing. The deflating loss at Miami, filled with self-inflicted wounds, damaged the Pack’s promising ACC title game hopes, and to add insult, NC State lost the heart and soul of the defense in standout redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore. Meanwhile, Louisville is feeling good after a two-touchdown win over Boston College, a nice way to come out of the bye, and has the exact type of dual-threat quarterback in Malik Cunningham that you’d feel a whole lot better about defending if the veteran Moore was on the field. This is also a hugely important game. A win over Louisville preserves everything. A loss could doom a lot. And the Cards are certainly good enough to beat NC State. Louisville had fourth quarter leads in both of its ACC losses – at Wake Forest and home against Virginia. In the latter, it blew a 17-point advantage in the fourth. I expect a good performance from the Wolfpack. Whether that leads to a win remains to be seen. My hunch is NC State narrowly pulls it out with the home field advantage proving to be the difference. Matt Carter's prediction: NC State 30, Louisville 27 Previous predictions: Week 1: NC State 41, South Florida 21 (actual: NC State 45-0) Week 2: NC State 33, Mississippi State 30 (actual: Mississippi State 24-10) Week 3: NC State 42, Furman 6 (actual: NC State 45-7) Week 4: Clemson 21, NC State 9 (actual: NC State 27-21) Week 5: NC State 38, Louisiana Tech 17 (actual: NC State 34-27) Week 6: NC State 28, Boston College 24 (actual: NC State 33-7) Week 7: NC State 31, Miami 23 (actual: Miami 31-30)

Justin H. Williams