The Wolfpacker game predictions: Louisiana Tech at NC State

Can NC State keep the momentum going? The Wolfpacker staff make their guesses.

The Wolfpack is considered a healthy almost three-touchdown favorite over the Bulldogs, who are 2-2 but could easily be either 4-0 or 0-4 through four contests.

NC State's 6:00 p.m. kickoff at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh is against potential Conference USA title contender Louisiana Tech and available to be seen online only, either with ACC Network Extra or ESPN+.





I wonder if this had been an ACC game scheduled after such a dramatic, high profile win if NC State fans would not be dreading Saturday.

Right or wrong, there is a perception that the Pack tends to not handle success well. Truth is NC State has won its last two games following a win over a top-10 opponent, and under head coach Dave Doeren it is 4-0 when playing a team the week after knocking off a top-25 squad.

But when a university has been snakebitten so much that even Doeren himself acknowledged after the Clemson win that he became a believer in NC State "stuff," that feeling is natural.

Doeren proclaimed the curse was over after beating Clemson. Pack basketball coach Kevin Keatts made a similar proclamation to end the 2017-18 regular season. His team then lost both its ACC and NCAA Tournament first round games, and Keatts has not been back to the Big Dance since.

Hence why perhaps there were more cringes than smiles after Doeren's statement Saturday.

But the bet here is the schedule is NC State's friend. Louisiana Tech is better than the other two non-conference teams the Wolfpack played at home — South Florida and Furman. So don't expect a similar style drubbing.

However, this is an older Wolfpack team that is all-too-familiar with that perception of how NC State handles success. They seem to be on a mission to buck the viewpoints and set new realities. Because of that, I am going with a workmanlike win, with a caveat to my score below.

I am making the bet that Louisiana Tech saves starting quarterback Austin Kendall, who missed last week's 24-17 win over North Texas with an injury, for the stretch run in what could be a title-contending year in Conference USA. Like NC State, the Bulldogs have a bye after this week, adding more time for Kendall to get healthy.

If Kendall does play, tack on a touchdown to Louisiana Tech's score below.

Matt Carter's prediction: NC State 38, Louisiana Tech 10

Previous predictions:

Week 1: NC State 41, South Florida 21 (actual: NC State 45-0)

Week 2: NC State 33, Mississippi State 30 (actual: Mississippi State 24-10)

Week 3: NC State 42, Furman 6 (actual: NC State 45-7)

Week 4: Clemson 21, NC State 9 (actual: NC State 27-21)