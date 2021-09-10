The Wolfpacker game predictions: NC State at Mississippi State

NC State's 7 p.m. kickoff at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., against Mississippi State opened up as a pick 'em according to Vegas. Since then the line has moved to make the Wolfpack an almost field goal favorite. Head coach Dave Doeren's team is coming off a 45-0 demolishment of South Florida, while the Bulldogs needed to rally from 20 points down in the fourth quarter to survive Louisiana Tech's upset bid, 35-34. Can NC State score a road win against a SEC opponent? The Wolfpacker staff makes their guesses.

NC State started out the gate strong with a 45-0 win over South Florida. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Matt Carter

Some may recall when I provided my regular season win-loss record guess of 8-4 overall and 5-3 in the ACC, this was the one game I circled as a non-conference defeat. It only took one week for me to start walking some of those predictions back. NC State has not had a lot of luck against SEC teams lately, going 2-9 since beating Mississippi State in the 1994 Peach Bowl. Thus making an assumption these are two evenly matched teams in a road game for the Pack, I'd give the advantage to the SEC squad. That was before I saw what NC State and Mississippi State did in their respective openers. There were moments where the Bulldogs looked pretty good against Louisiana Tech. There were also times where it looked like it would be lucky to get a bowl bid. NC State on the other hand had almost no hiccups in a clean, crisp performance. My theory for the disparity? Experience. If I were buying futures stock, I'd be tempted on Mississippi State. It's easy to see with a litany of impact true sophomores on its roster where the Bulldogs became a pretty decent SEC team in a year or two. NC State though is a much more veteran roster, and with that comes a bit more experience and maturity. I think the Pack builds a lead and then withstands a late push from the Bulldogs by recovering a late onside kick to seal a victory. Matt Carter's prediction: NC State 33, Mississippi State 30 Previous predictions: Week 1: NC State 41, South Florida 21 (actual: NC State 45-0)

Justin H. Williams