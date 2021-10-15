The Wolfpacker game predictions: NC State at Boston College

With ACC Atlantic Division implications on the line, NC State travels to Boston College as a slight favorite Saturday night for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ACC Network. Both teams are 4-1 overall and have played one ACC game, but NC State defeated Clemson at home while the Eagles lost on the road to the Tigers. Both of those games were close. NC State needed double overtime to prevail, and BC was driving for a chance to win it late before having a turnover on its final possession. Can NC State score a significant win? The Wolfpacker staff make their guesses.

NC State will look to grab an important road win in the ACC. (USA Today)

Matt Carter

Every odd year for NC State football, there is a sense of doom and gloom about two dates in particular on the Wolfpack's schedule: road trips to Boston College and Wake Forest. It makes sense. NC State is just 3-7 in Chestnut Hill. When BC joined the ACC in time for the 2005 football season, the Pack lost 30-10 in a night game at Alumni Stadium. It began a stretch of five straight road defeats to the Eagles in conference play. Former Pack coach Tom O'Brien never won again at BC after he left there to coach NC State in 2007, going 0-3 in return trips to the place he started his head coaching career. Dave Doeren has enjoyed a little better success (2-2 at BC). Perhaps that is why the sense of dread about a road game at Boston College has subsided more than the still ever-present fear about having to play in Winston-Salem. Ironically, both of those road games seem to carry large implications on the ACC title race, based on how things are perceived in mid-October. Realistically, Boston College probably has to win Saturday to have a viable shot to make it to the conference title game. Conversely, NC State could deliver a big boost to its chances with a win. The feeling here is that, while the teams have identical overall records and are profiled similarly, the Wolfpack has slightly proven itself more thus far. There is no exact science to measuring college football strength of schedule (SOS), but most that I've observed have NC State with a better SOS. I have seen some that have BC's as the softest slate thus far in the entire ACC. Using ESPN's FPI rankings, both teams have played Clemson, who FPI has at No. 7 nationally. The difference is that NC State won at home and Boston College lost on the road. The other Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents for the Pack were Mississippi State on the road (No. 27), plus Louisiana Tech (82) and South Florida (105). Conversely, for Boston College it has hosted Missouri (75), and played at Temple (115) and UMass (127). I believe it'll be tight because nothing easy comes for NC State in Chestnut Hill, but the Pack will prevail. Matt Carter's prediction: NC State 28, Boston College 24 Previous predictions: Week 1: NC State 41, South Florida 21 (actual: NC State 45-0) Week 2: NC State 33, Mississippi State 30 (actual: Mississippi State 24-10) Week 3: NC State 42, Furman 6 (actual: NC State 45-7) Week 4: Clemson 21, NC State 9 (actual: NC State 27-21) Week 5: NC State 38, Louisiana Tech 17 (actual: NC State 34, Louisiana Tech 27)

Justin H. Williams