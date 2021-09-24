The Wolfpacker game predictions: Clemson at NC State
NC State's 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh is against No. 9 Clemson and nationally televised on ESPN. The Wolfpack is considered a 10-point underdog to the Tigers, who have reigned supreme over the ACC for the past six seasons.
Both teams are 2-1. Clemson lost its opener to Georgia in Charlotte before defeating South Carolina State and conference foe Georgia Tech at home. This will be the Wolfpack's first ACC game of 2021.
Can NC State pull the upset? The Wolfpacker staff make their guesses.
Matt Carter
This game, right or wrong, brings back memories of the 2014 meeting between these two teams.
The Pack started year two under head coach Dave Doeren 4-0 with four wins over non-Power Five programs, although the Georgia Southern team it defeated in the opener proved to be a pretty decent mid-major that went 9-3 overall and 8-0 in the Sun Belt but was ineligible for postseason play in a bowl game since it had just joined the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Then came a showdown with No. 1 Florida State in Raleigh. The Seminoles were the defending national champion led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jameis Winston. Yet it was the Pack who started strong, led by QB Jacoby Brissett's dazzling plays to take a 24-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
NC State was still up 38-28 over halfway through the third quarter when it ran out of gas and FSU pulled away for a 56-41 triumph. A week later came a game at Clemson, who was just turning over the reins to a freshman quarterback named Deshaun Watson.
The Tigers had lost at Florida State in overtime in Tallahassee earlier in the year to get off to a 1-2 start. Ironically it opened with a defeat at Georgia and then a win over South Carolina State, the same two games to start the 2021 campaign.
A 50-35 win over UNC was not enough to get the Tigers back into the top 25, and considering how well NC State played against Florida State, there was some confidence in Raleigh about their chances at the Tigers' stadium.
NC State came back bruised and battered after a 41-0 loss.
Clemson had a hiccup at a ranked Georgia Tech team that ended the year with an Orange Bowl win over a top-10 Mississippi State squad, but otherwise the Tigers were off in the Watson-era. It crushed Oklahoma in the Citrus Bowl, and then the next two years it played for a national title, winning it all in 2016.
The long history lesson is a word of caution. Yes, on paper this game sets up better than most in recent years have for the Wolfpack. And although Doeren is winless against the Tigers, three of the four games played in Raleigh were competitive.
But Clemson has talent, and at some point the offense with freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will take off and get on a hot run.
My bigger concern, though, is the other side of the field. Clemson's defense has been in lockdown mode since the year started, and NC State did not pass its first test against a decent D when it lost 24-10 at Mississippi State.
The Wolfpack's defense is legitimately pretty good. The hunch here is they will keep the game competitive, but like other recent games at Carter-Finley in the series not enough to overcome the Tigers.
Matt Carter's prediction: Clemson 21, NC State 9
Previous predictions:
Week 1: NC State 41, South Florida 21 (actual: NC State 45-0)
Week 2: NC State 33, Mississippi State 30 (actual: Mississippi State 24-10)
Week 3: NC State 42, Furman 6 (actual: NC State 45-7)
Justin H. Williams
I’m having a hard time figuring out what the general attitude is like in Raleigh entering this game Saturday. Maybe it’s the fact that I’m on the other side of the country, but I have a hunch that it has more to do with the conflicting storylines that have developed over the past three weeks.
Some NC State fans feel good. Although the Pack has faced some adversity over the past two weeks, Clemson looks as beatable as it has in years. In two games against FBS opponents, the Tigers' offense has only managed to find the end zone two times. That’s as many interceptions as Clemson starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown in that same stretch.
Others still can’t seem to shake the disappointment from the Pack’s road loss to Mississippi State. Of course, the Bulldogs proceeded to lose on the road to Memphis the following week, which made the defeat that much more frustrating.
In NC State’s only game against a viable, competitive FBS defense, the Wolfpack’s offense looked flat. It was unable to establish a run game, and its passing game looked a note or two out of rhythm. Now the Pack’s offense will face likely its toughest test of the year against a Tigers defense that still appears to be among the best units in the country, even if star defensive lineman Tyler Davis is out for the foreseeable future.
I understand both perspectives here. Two things can be true.
NC State’s early non-conference loss to Mississippi State was a sobering look that this offense wasn’t going to click overnight upon quarterback Devin Leary’s return this fall. But at the same time, Clemson’s offense shouldn’t be feeling any more confident than the Pack’s after managing a grand total of 20 points in two contests against the big schools from the Peach State.
This game will come down to the toss-up factors in almost every contest: Which team can win the turnover margin? Which team can manage to execute more explosive plays? And which team can win the special teams battle?
In NC State’s lone loss this season, the Wolfpack wasn’t the answer to any of those questions. But there’s no doubt the Pack will be dialed in at Carter-Finley Stadium before a likely sold-out crowd of State fans.
I expect both defenses to play extremely well. The game will likely stay within one possession through a majority of the 60 minutes. The team that gets the right bounces and executes when it counts squeaks it out.
And until it’s proven incorrect, I have to give the edge to the program that has won the whole conference in each of the past six seasons
Justin H. Williams’ prediction: Clemson 20, NC State 16
Previous predictions:
Week 1: NC State 41, South Florida 16 (actual: NC State 45-0)
Week 2: NC State 38, Mississippi State 28 (actual: Mississippi State 24-10)
Week 3: NC State 48, Furman 16 (actual: NC State 45-7)
