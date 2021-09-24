The Wolfpacker game predictions: Clemson at NC State

Both teams are 2-1. Clemson lost its opener to Georgia in Charlotte before defeating South Carolina State and conference foe Georgia Tech at home. This will be the Wolfpack's first ACC game of 2021.

NC State's 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh is against No. 9 Clemson and nationally televised on ESPN. The Wolfpack is considered a 10-point underdog to the Tigers, who have reigned supreme over the ACC for the past six seasons.

This game, right or wrong, brings back memories of the 2014 meeting between these two teams.

The Pack started year two under head coach Dave Doeren 4-0 with four wins over non-Power Five programs, although the Georgia Southern team it defeated in the opener proved to be a pretty decent mid-major that went 9-3 overall and 8-0 in the Sun Belt but was ineligible for postseason play in a bowl game since it had just joined the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Then came a showdown with No. 1 Florida State in Raleigh. The Seminoles were the defending national champion led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jameis Winston. Yet it was the Pack who started strong, led by QB Jacoby Brissett's dazzling plays to take a 24-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

NC State was still up 38-28 over halfway through the third quarter when it ran out of gas and FSU pulled away for a 56-41 triumph. A week later came a game at Clemson, who was just turning over the reins to a freshman quarterback named Deshaun Watson.

The Tigers had lost at Florida State in overtime in Tallahassee earlier in the year to get off to a 1-2 start. Ironically it opened with a defeat at Georgia and then a win over South Carolina State, the same two games to start the 2021 campaign.



A 50-35 win over UNC was not enough to get the Tigers back into the top 25, and considering how well NC State played against Florida State, there was some confidence in Raleigh about their chances at the Tigers' stadium.

NC State came back bruised and battered after a 41-0 loss.

Clemson had a hiccup at a ranked Georgia Tech team that ended the year with an Orange Bowl win over a top-10 Mississippi State squad, but otherwise the Tigers were off in the Watson-era. It crushed Oklahoma in the Citrus Bowl, and then the next two years it played for a national title, winning it all in 2016.

The long history lesson is a word of caution. Yes, on paper this game sets up better than most in recent years have for the Wolfpack. And although Doeren is winless against the Tigers, three of the four games played in Raleigh were competitive.

But Clemson has talent, and at some point the offense with freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will take off and get on a hot run.

My bigger concern, though, is the other side of the field. Clemson's defense has been in lockdown mode since the year started, and NC State did not pass its first test against a decent D when it lost 24-10 at Mississippi State.

The Wolfpack's defense is legitimately pretty good. The hunch here is they will keep the game competitive, but like other recent games at Carter-Finley in the series not enough to overcome the Tigers.

Matt Carter's prediction: Clemson 21, NC State 9

