 TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 28
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-28 07:49:29 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 28

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Sept. 28.


Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Monday Morning Quarterbacking: Virginia Tech 45, NC State 24

• The Wolfpacker — Offensive snap counts: NC State at Virginia Tech

• The Wolfpacker — On paper revisited: NC State at Virginia Tech

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s loss at Virginia Tech

• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State’s loss at Virginia Tech

• Rivals.com — Starting five: Alabama, Houston, NC State acquire more talent

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Martin was examined for possible spinal-cord injury; released from hospital

• Technician — Quarterback switch slightly salvages offensive performance against Hokies

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}