TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 28

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 28
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Sept. 28.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Monday Morning Quarterbacking: Virginia Tech 45, NC State 24
• The Wolfpacker — Offensive snap counts: NC State at Virginia Tech
• The Wolfpacker — On paper revisited: NC State at Virginia Tech
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s loss at Virginia Tech
• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State’s loss at Virginia Tech
• Rivals.com — Starting five: Alabama, Houston, NC State acquire more talent
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Martin was examined for possible spinal-cord injury; released from hospital
• Technician — Quarterback switch slightly salvages offensive performance against Hokies
Tweets Of The Day
Great news this Sunday morning: Khalid Martin is being discharged from Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital w/ no ‘radiographic abnormalities’ and heading back to Raleigh.— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 27, 2020
First I’ll love to thank god for blessing me to be okay🙏🏾 also thank all my #WPN supporters and all other supporters for y’all prayers 🖤🙏🏾 #GodSpeed— Jugg🎒 (@Deuce_it) September 27, 2020
ACC Opening Lines via @CircaSports— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) September 27, 2020
UNC -13 @ BC O/U 53.5
VT -10 @ Duke O/U 51.5
Pitt -14 vs NC State O/U 45.5
Clemson -29 vs UVA O/U 50.5
Given the circumstances, strong performance by VT. Will be very interesting to see where QB situation goes.— 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 27, 2020
Silver linings for NC St. Leary gets reps, they still ran the ball well, the defense has prob been better than the score suggests. They’re clearly an improved team.
Pretty easy ACC power rankings this week:— 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 27, 2020
Tier 1: The favorite
1. Clemson
Tier 2: Contenders
2. ND
3. Miami
4. Pitt
5. UNC
6. VT
Tier 3: Meh, OK
7. Lou
8. UVA
9. BC
Tier 4: Could be worse
10. NC St
11. WF
12. Cuse
13. GT
Tier 5: Not great, Bob
14. Duke
15. FSU
As promised, a new No. 15 in The Only* ACC Power Rankings That Matter.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) September 28, 2020
Whew, boy, FSUhttps://t.co/A9Tfnuvl7M
Carlos Rodon retires five Cubs in row and nicking Schwarber (first hitter he faced) with pitch. One K.— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) September 27, 2020
You Tube Gold: NC State’s comeback against Clemson https://t.co/2lkUIWxuZL— Duke Basketball Report (@DBRsbn) September 28, 2020
NC State's strong debut, Sasha Neglia's pleasantly surprising win and another round of Syracuse vs Army.— The Stride Report (@TheStrideReport) September 27, 2020
Read up on our weekend analysis below!
2021 LHP Garrett Moffett (Wayne Country Day, NC) pulling the string on a change up. The NC State commit ran the heater up to 87 MPH. #SABB2020 pic.twitter.com/1TcBNi2N54— Border Battle (@SABorderBattle) September 27, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
