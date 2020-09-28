NC State Wolfpack football was basically dominated from start to finish by Virginia Tech on Saturday during a 45-24 loss in Blacksburg, Va. It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking.

Quarterback Devin Leary (13), a redshirt sophomore, played most of the second half. (ACC Media)

Key Moment Of The Game

This game could have potentially still been salvageable near the end of the first half despite the sluggish NC State offense having wasted an opportunity to get back into the contest earlier. After giving up scores on the first three possessions of the game, the Pack defense held Virginia Tech without points on the next three drives. The best NC State could do in that stretch, though, was one touchdown to make it 17-7. Virginia Tech answered that TD with one of its own, and the Wolfpack took possession down 24-7 with 2:48 remaining in the first half. Because NC State won the coin toss and deferred, it had the potential set-up of getting back-to-back unanswered scores with an effective two-minute offense followed by a strong start to the third quarter upon receiving the opening kickoff after halftime. That may have been NC State's last, best chance to make the game competitive. The drive started promisingly when sophomore running back Jordan Houston ran for nine yards on first down. His second down carry looked like an easy first down, but Houston instead tried to bounce the run outside and was tripped up trying to turn the corner, resulting in a one-yard loss. Then on third and two, redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman overthrew redshirt sophomore wideout Jasiah Provillon, who had beaten his defender for a potential touchdown if the pass was in stride. A three-and-out that took only one minute off the clock gave the ball back to Virginia Tech at its own 26-yard line with 1:48 left. On the first play of the Hokies drive, it received a 51-yard run from wide receiver Tre Turner. Two plays later it was in the end zone for a commanding 31-7 advantage.

Three Things That Worked

1. Staying true to identity on offense and running the football This offense should be defined by its running back, and even when it was a tough game on Saturday, NC State stayed true to that with effective results. Junior Ricky Person Jr. and sophomores Zonovan Knight and Houston were all productive carrying the football, combining for 34 runs for 179 yards and two touchdowns. They averaged a strong 5.3 yards per rush, and the aforementioned one-yard loss by Houston was the only time any of them was hit in the backfield. 2. Special teams Junior Christopher Dunn's legend continues to grow after he made a 53-yard field to end the first half, the longest successful try for the Wolfpack since John Deraney made a 54-yarder in 2006. Redshirt junior punter Trenton Gill averaged 51.1 yards on six punts and dropped a pair inside the 20, while redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas' 21-yard punt return in the second quarter gave NC State possession on the Virginia Tech side of the field and set up the Wolfpack's first touchdown. 3. The switch to Devin Leary Putting the blame on Hockman would be unfair. Pass protection was not good, and there were some plays where Hockman was in trouble and no help was coming from the receivers, who were not getting open. The bottom line, however, is that Hockman dropped back to pass 21 times and a successful result happened on nine occasions: seven completions and two runs. Hockman also threw two interceptions. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary came in and dropped back 19 times with 12 positive outcomes, all pass completions. Leary was 12-of-16 passing for 165 yards, doubling the 82 yards passing Hockman threw.

Three Things That Did Not Work

1. Defense This stat from long-time Virginia college sports reporter David Teel may say it all: "[Virginia Tech's] 8.53 yards per play last night against NC State their most since 8.89 in 2003 bowl loss to Cal and Aaron Rodgers. That was their final game as Big East members." Run or pass, NC State was not stopping it effectively enough. 2. Throwing the football The Pack passing numbers looked a lot better at the end of the game than they actually were. Against a VT defense that had its star and NFL-bound corner Caleb Farley opt out in the preseason and potential all-conference corner on the other side Jermaine Waller unavailable, plus starting a true freshman at rover, NC State should have been more effective throwing it. Instead, issues protecting the quarterback combined with, frankly, ineffective quarterbacking, made NC State too one-dimensional, especially in the first half. 3. Coming out ready This may be a bit harsh. Teams in the ACC that played an opener against an opponent with a game already under their belt went 4-0 in September. That included NC State versus Wake Forest. Thus it's clear there was an advantage in Virginia Tech's favor since the Hokies had not played while NC State was in action the week before vs. Wake Forest, but the magnitude of which the Hokies dominated the opening moments was still striking, jumping out to a 17-0 lead with the first quarter a little halfway over.

Position-By-Position Battles