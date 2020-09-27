Here are quick hits and notes from NC State football’s 45-24 loss at No. 20 Virginia Tech in Lane Stadium Saturday night on a cool, early fall evening.

Two of the most noteworthy numbers that emerged from Saturday's defensive performance: rushing yards and yards per carry.

Virginia Tech ran 41 times for 314 yards and averaged 7.7 yards per rush. That total includes 21 yards lost on a pair of Wolfpack sacks and a kneel down to end the game that was a six-yard loss.

A week after Wake Forest's Kenneth Walker was never tackled in the backfield among his 27 carries, the VT trio of Khalil Herbert, Raheem Blackshear and Jalen Holston ran 19 times and were only hit for a loss three times.

It was the most rushing yards in a game for Virginia Tech since it had 318 against Old Dominion in 2018.

The 7.7 yards per rushing attempt allowed was more than any contest from a year ago for NC State's defense.

It is worth noting that NC State finished the game with true freshman Devan Boykin playing safety after junior and team captain Tanner Ingle was inactive with an injury, and both of the top reserves: sophomore Rakeim Ashford and redshirt freshman Khalid Martin were injured during the game.