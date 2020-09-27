{{ timeAgo('2020-09-27 16:21:08 -0500') }}
football
Edit
On paper revisited: NC State at Virginia Tech
Matt Carter
•
TheWolfpacker
Editor
Here is a look at how the matchups played out vs. how they were perceived on paper.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news