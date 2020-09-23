TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 23

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 23
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Tight-knit NC State offensive line produces against Wake Forest
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap
• The Wolfpacker — Devin Carter feels the Wolfpack offense passes its first test Saturday
• The Wolfpacker — Limited number of fans to be allowed at Carter-Finley Stadium
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Joe Sculthorpe and Devin Carter game week availability
• The Wolfpacker — NC State offers 2021 four-star 7-footer Jonas Aidoo
• Raleigh News & Observer — Limited fans allowed to return to football games. What it means for NC State, UNC, Duke.
• Raleigh News & Observer — How do college football teams become bowl eligible in 2020? Here’s what you need to know.
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State vs. Virginia Tech: Jonas Pope IV’s one-minute preview
• Fayetteville Observer — ACC football week 3 preview
• Fayetteville Observer — More fans coming soon to NC college football games
• Technician — Wilson putting up MVP numbers, Johnson and others struggle in week two
• Technician — NC State d-line set for huge test against elite Virginia Tech offensive line
• Technician — Wolfpack offense looks to continue hot start against Virginia Tech
Tweets Of The Day
A statement from @PackAthletics Director of Athletics @BooCorrigan on the announcement from @NC_Governor to allow stadiums in NC to host at 7 pct capacity beginning 10/2. pic.twitter.com/PuOtpOlwst— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) September 22, 2020
Top-5 offensive lines in College Football pic.twitter.com/E5twyhkdQY— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 22, 2020
Quick takes after a couple of good looks at NC State this week: #Pack9 will be really good. If you told me McDonough will be ACC POY, Murr will be ACC batting champ, Torres will be drafted in the top 15 picks, and Devonte Brown will be an All-American as a senior…I could buy it.— Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) September 22, 2020
Our Wolfpack Club Office Auction is live! Bid on exclusive NC State memorabilia now.— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) September 22, 2020
New items will be added every Friday until we run out of stock.
🖥 | https://t.co/l0kNXsroNk pic.twitter.com/SZ7qtxNtxm
12 weeks in, lite jog🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/EfydvDTwjM— Kelvin Harmon (@_HarmonK) September 22, 2020
Sports Shop Radio Drop-In NC State great and veteran NBA Coach Nate McMillian https://t.co/bRXbco663K— The Sports Shop Radio Show (@TheSportsShop1) September 22, 2020
23 New DI Commits in this edition of Recruiting RoundUp. #1 Van Ness + NC State gets blazing for '22. https://t.co/swlSPlTBVI pic.twitter.com/U7fbZS5glZ— Rank God (@MatScoutWillie) September 22, 2020
Congratulations @Jesi_Shelnutt on committing to NC State Softball (@PackSoftball) https://t.co/YCCG0Q4Ah9— Brandon's Sports Talk (@talk_brandon) September 23, 2020
Video Of The Day
60 seconds of Dennis Smith Jr. dunking. Just thought it was time for a reminder. pic.twitter.com/zaDI0IBqUu— SLAM (@SLAMonline) September 22, 2020
