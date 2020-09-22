WATCH: Joe Sculthorpe and Devin Carter game week availability
NC State Wolfpack football fifth-year senior right guard Joe Sculthorpe and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Devin Carter answered questions from media members Tuesday as the team prepares for game two at Virginia Tech on Saturday.
The Pack (1-0, 1-0 ACC) opened the 2020 season with a 45-42 home win over Wake Forest.
Here is video from the availability:
Joe Sculthorpe
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Devin Carter
