"Jonas is a guy who is just coming into his own, not only as a player but also a prospect," national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw of Absolute Basketball said. "The Durham (N.C.) native is a legit 7-foot and an elite rim protector."

Aidoo, a four-star center from Liberty Heights High in Charlotte (N.C.) is ranked No. 104 overall nationally in the class according to Rivals. He is also nationally ranked No. 18 among centers.

Aidoo formerly attended Voyager Academy in Durham (N.C.) and was originally a member of the 2020 class before deciding to take a post-grad year to continue his development.

In six games for Voyager Academy, before the season was interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Aidoo averaged 11.3 points, six rebounds and three blocks per contest.

"On the defensive end he is also able to move his feet, providing a real unique look for him on the defensive end," Shaw said. "Offensively, Aidoo has nice touch with his left hand, can play well in the dunker spots and is also a 40-percent type shooter from three."

The big man's decision to take an extra year for development has so far proven to be a good choice after racking up a growing laundry list full of Power Five offers this summer.

NC State became the fifth ACC school to offer Aidoo following Clemson, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh. He also holds notabe offers from South Carolina, Rutgers, Marquette, Wichita State, Houston and Providence.

"Things have really exploded for him over the last two months, and they should continue to trend that way for the next couple months, with more big offers and his ranking will continue to climb," Shaw said.