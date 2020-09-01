TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 1

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 1
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Coach: NC State commits the Seabrough twins are similar in many ways
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 15
• The Wolfpacker — NC State women's soccer will not compete this fall
• The Wolfpacker — Meet the Wolfpack opponent: Duke
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Terquavion Smith highlights Pack prospects on loaded Team CP3
• The Wolfpacker — ‘Sweetheart of a guy.’ John Thompson, Georgetown legend, remembered by Triangle coaches.
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
A statement in regard to the 2020 season. pic.twitter.com/vZW6DytDwN— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) August 31, 2020
In line with current state guidelines, @PackAthletics will begin the fall with no spectators.— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 31, 2020
🔗https://t.co/dIjjHlw62w
Sorry if this is getting boring, but it's another multi-hit night for @treavturner, who extends his hitting streak to 16 games. Tomorrow, I'll tell you a little bit more about Jamesville's Jimmy Brown, who was once beaten up by four union thugs as he was leaving Forbes Field. pic.twitter.com/xH8G5QI30R— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) September 1, 2020
Remember back a year ago when the big deal was beer being sold at NC State football games for the first time? https://t.co/MOkP12n7Vl— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) August 31, 2020
We’ve lost a giant in our game. As a leader, teacher, role model and a father, Coach Thompson was everything a college basketball coach could aspire to be. He was the ultimate winner and his success helped open the door to a lot of young coaches. RIP Coach 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/8crSHr2v3H— Kevin Keatts (@CoachKeattsNCSU) August 31, 2020
🟢 light for @PackWTennis and the 🔴 & ⚪️ back to work #GoPack pic.twitter.com/kcfuPO2n9M— Simon Earnshaw (@CoachEarnshaw) August 31, 2020
Do you have what it takes? #Pack22 pic.twitter.com/mYEp1IZuIZ— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 1, 2020
Video Of The Day
Dear William .... @__d1c answers his new friend about why he wears jersey No. 8️⃣8️⃣— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 31, 2020
Send your own letter here: https://t.co/AcXlVHnPsn
Pack Pen Pals presented by Papa Murphy's Pizza @PapaRaleigh pic.twitter.com/FXs55lUKno
——
