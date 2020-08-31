 The Wolfpacker's top 15 for NC State Wolfpack football recruiting.
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-31 13:06:29 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker top 15

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Each week, The Wolfpacker releases a top list of players ranked in order of the odds we see them ending up at NC State.

Highlights this week:

• A reshuffling of the top three.

• A new name into the top five.

• A new NC State projection while also a switch in a former Pack projection.

And more.

Click here to read the top 15.

To view the top 15 you must be a subscriber. Click on the banner ad below to learn how you can take advantage of a great new 60-day free trial promotion.

NC State Wolfpack football target Zyun Reeves
NC State target Zyun Reeves is announcing his decision on Friday. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

——

