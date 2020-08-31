NC State women's soccer will not compete this fall
The NC State women's soccer team announced it will not compete this fall according to a tweet from the team's official Twitter account Monday morning.
"Due to a depleted roster, the combination of injuries and not all members of its roster returning to Raleigh this semester, NC State women's soccer will not compete this fall in the best interest of the safety of its student-athletes," the release said. "NC State notified the ACC of its decision on Friday. The squad will continue to train and put its focus on 2021, and spring competition should that be an option."
Among the team, the Pack had three international players on its roster, including prominent All-ACC defender Lulu Guttenberger, a senior from Germany, and junior midfielder Toni Starova from Czech Republic. Starova started every match in 2019. The third was prized goaltender signing Maria Echezarreta from Spain.
A statement in regard to the 2020 season. pic.twitter.com/vZW6DytDwN— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) August 31, 2020
The women's soccer team went 12-7-4 overall in 2019 and made its third Sweet Sixteen appearance in the last four seasons.
It becomes the first fall sport at NC State to officially cancel its season in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, the NCAA canceled all of its fall championships. For now, the ACC has not canceled any of its fall sports and the decision from NC State is an isolated one.
Wolfpack football, volleyball, men's soccer and cross country are all still planning to compete this fall as of Monday. Athletics went on a pause last Monday due to a COVID-19 outbreak that was believed to primarily be on the football team. All sports but football were allowed to resume practices Friday, and football can start team activities today.
