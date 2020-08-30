Every year, Chris Paul's Team CP3 brings together some of the best basketball talent North Carolina has to offer on the AAU circuit.

This year is no different, with ACC level prospects making up the team's roster top to bottom.

Friend of The Wolfpacker Podcast, Jamie Shaw of Absolute Basketball, put together a highlight reel in one of Team CP3's most recent competitions featuring several familiar faces to NC State basketball fans.

The video includes clips from 2021 Pack commit Terquavion Smith, 2021 Breon Pass (who hold an offer from NC State) and 2022 target De'Ante Green: