The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Recruiting trail is busy

On Wednesday afternoon, NC State basketball landed four-star, top-100 center Shawn Phillips from Dream City Christian in Glendale, Ariz.

Four-star guard Daniel Skillings from Philadelphia (Pa.) Roman Catholic will announce his choice at 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Skillings officially visited NC State over the weekend, but the FutureCast projections have been coming in for Cincinnati.

