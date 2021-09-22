NC State football commitments in action — Week 5

Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments did this past week on the gridiron. All games were played last Friday unless otherwise noted.

Last Game: J.H. Rose finally did not have a game this past week.. Season Stats: Allen had 23 carries for 221 yards and five scores, and 17 catches for 355 yards and four touchdowns in four games. Team Record: 1-3.



Last Game: Campbell and Lake Minneola fell at Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland High, 35-6. Team Record: 2-2.

Last Game: Carrollwood Day fell 14-0 at Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic. Season stats: In his first three games, Cleveland had 22 tackles (16 solo), including 10 for loss and two sacks. He's added two quarterback hurries, an interception and a pass breakup. Team Record: 2-2 and the No. 12 team in Florida Division 3A.

Last Game: During a 22-18 East Forsyth home loss to Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan High, Crowell had six tackles (two solo), including one for loss. Season Stats: Crowell has 31 tackles (13 solo), including five for a loss and a sack, and a blocked kick in four games. Team Record: 3-1 and ranked No. 11 in the state by MaxPreps.com.



Last Game: Chapin remained undefeated with a 41-21 home win over Cayce (S.C.) Brookland-Cayce High. Galloway ran for 161 yards and a touchdown, and also caught a score in the victory. Season Stats: Galloway has rushed for 446 yards and six scores in four games. Team Record: 3-0 and ranked No. 7 in the state's Division AAAAA by MaxPreps.com.

Last Game: Sumter won 34-7 at home against Conway (S.C.) High. Jackson will not play this season after having surgery in August to repair a torn ACL. Team Record: 3-1.

Last Game: Morris completed 16 of 19 passes for 255 yards and a school-record six touchdowns and ran three times for 35 yards and another score. Season stats: In four games, Morris has completed 53 of 72 passes (73.6 percent accuracy) for 1,057 yards and 16 touchdowns with one pick, and rushed 16 times for 109 yards and two scores. Team Record: 3-0 and ranked No. 5 in the state at the Class AAAAAA level.

Last Game: Thomas, NC State's lone class of 2023 commit, completed 12 of 17 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, and rushed three times for 16 yards and another score, leading Heritage High to a 52-7 win at Raleigh Athens Drive High. Season Stats: In five games, Thomas is 69-of-95 passing (72.6 percent accuracy) for 1,144 yards and 15 touchdowns with two interceptions, and he has also rushed for a pair of scores. Team Record: 5-0.

Last Game: Thompson and Whiteville's defense pitched a shutout in a 48-0 home win over Goldsboro (N.C.) High. Team Record: 2-0.

Last Game: During a 49-8 win at Jamestown (N.C.) Ragsdale High, Timmons caught four passes for 43 yards and a touchdown and returned thee punts for a total of 163 yards, with two going for touchdowns. Season Stats: In four games, Timmons caught four passes for 306 yards and five touchdowns and returned 22 punts for an average of 11.3 yards and two scores. Team Record: 4-0.

Last Game: Cary (N.C.) High won 23-14 at home over town-rival Green Level High. Team Record: 2-2.

Last Game: Vick ran for a 57-yard touchdown in the second half to make the difference in Southern Nash's 13-6 win at Rocky Mount (N.C.) Nash Central High. Season Stats: Through three games prior to the Nash Central win, Vick had rushed 37 times for 434 yards and seven touchdowns, and caught a five-yard pass. That was his first kickoff return of the year, and on defense he has assisted on a tackle. Team Record: 4-0.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZXJlJiMzOTtzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v am12X19vdXQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGptdl9fb3V0PC9hPiAm IzM5O3MgNTcteWFyZCB0b3VjaGRvd24gcnVuIGluIHRoZSB0aGlyZCBxdWFy dGVyIHRoYXQgcHV0IHRoZSBnYW1lIGF3YXkuIEhpZ2hsaWdodCBmcm9tIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU2F5bG9yTmV3dG9uP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTYXlsb3JOZXd0b248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9WQjc0QjJubTMzIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVkI3NEIy bm0zMzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQYXRyaWNrIE1hc29uIChAcG0yMjIpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcG0yMjIvc3RhdHVzLzE0Mzky NTI0NzQ4NTA5NTUyNzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVy IDE4LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=