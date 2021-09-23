Breaking down NC State basketball's projected 2022-23 roster

With the commitment of four-star center Shawn Phillips Jr. , a native of Dayton, Ohio playing at Dream City Christian in Glendale, Ariz., hears an early look at how the 2022-23 roster for men's basketball looks on paper.





The big question is what is the likelihood that redshirt junior Manny Bates, one of the premier shot blockers in the country and an improving offensive presence, will be interested in returning for a fifth year at NC State.

The 6-foot-11, 230-pounder made significant strides from year one to two and averaged 9.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game last season. Another similar jump will open doors professionally when the year is over.

Behind Bates is now Phillips, 6-foot-10, 250-pounder known for his physical presence in the paint, and a pair of raw sophomores on the current roster in Ebenezer Dowuona and Jaylon Gibson. Both Dowuona and Gibson will be facing significant years in their development. Dowuona only played nine games as a rookie, while Gibson played 17 but averaged just 0.8 points and 0.9 boards a contest.

At forward, presuming senior Jeircole Hellems does not use a super senior year, the Pack currently looks to have Providence transfer Greg Gantt and freshman Ernest Ross, both former four-stars and top-100 Rivals.com prospects in their respective classes. Gantt averaged 4.0 points and 3.1 rebounds per game last season for the Friars.