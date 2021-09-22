Scouting Clemson

NC State football is back at Carter-Finley Stadium this Saturday, Sept. 25 against No. 9 Clemson at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. Both teams are 2-1 overall. It will be NC State's ACC opener, while the Tigers are 1-0 in the league after defeating Georgia Tech last Saturday at home, 14-8, in a game disrupted by a lengthy lightning delay. Here is the full scouting report on Clemson:

NC State head coach Dave Doeren is looking for his first win against Clemson. (USA Today Sports)

Five Clemson players to watch



Sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (No. 11) Coming from Damascus (Md.) High in the 2020 class, Bresee was considered the top overall player in the country when he signed with Clemson. He lived up to the hype as a rookie last season, earning ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and Freshman All-American honors. Despite being restricted by a shoulder injury this year, Bresee is off to a strong start. He had 1.5 sacks and an interception in the win over the Yellow Jackets, and against No. 5 Georgia he had seven tackles, including one for a loss. He has three TFLs on the year and has also added a couple of quarterback hurries.

Junior receiver Joseph Ngata (No. 10) Junior Jusytn Ross is Clemson's leading receiver with 14 catches, but Ngata is averaging an impressive 16.9 yards on his 11 receptions and leads the Tigers in receiving yards with 186. Ngata, 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, caught six passes for 110 yards against Georgia's vaunted defense in Clemson's opener.

Freshman running back Will Shipley (No. 1) Wolfpack fans are well familiar with Shipley. He had an expansive family history at NC State, but he elected to focus more on Clemson and Notre Dame at the end of the recruiting process. It has not taken Shipley, a product of Weddington High near Charlotte, long to leave his mark at Clemson. He has 33 carries for 175 yards and a touchdown and is the only Tigers to have more than 100 yards rushing on the season With the announcement this week that senior Lyn-J Dixon is transferring, Shipley further solidifies himself as the top running option in Clemson's backfield.

Fifth-year senior linebacker James Skalski (No. 47) Last season, Skalski was second-team All-ACC and was a captain on a team that won the conference and made it to the College Football Playoffs. Skalski had 14 tackles in the season opener against Georgia and was named the ACC Linebacker of the Week. Against Georgia Tech, Skalski's fourth and goal tackle on a shovel pass preserved the 14-8 win for the Tigers, and he finished the contest with nine tackles. Skalski's 27 tackles thus far this season are a team-high.

Sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (No. 5) Uiagalelei is the heir apparent to Trevor Lawrence, the top overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Uigalalelei entered the season with high expectations, but he is looking to improve on his early-season efficiency numbers. Through three games, Uiagalelei has completed 51 of 86 passes (59.3 percent) for 475 yards with a touchdowns and two interceptions, and he has rushed for a pair of touchdowns. As a rookie in 2020, Uigalalelei flashed his immense potential when he completed 30 of 41 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns and running for a score in leading Clemson back from an 18-point deficit to come back over Boston College. At Notre Dame, he threw for 439 yards, breaking Deshaun Watson's school record for passing yards as a freshman.

What to watch for from Clemson



1. An elite defense: The name of the game for the defense is to keep the other team from scoring. Thus far, Clemson in three games has not allowed any of its opponents to score an offensive touchdown or reach 300 yards of total offense. Opposing offenses are averaging just 3.1 yards per play, and Clemson really tightens up when teams reach the red zone. The Tigers have surrendered just four field goals out of eight times defending inside the 20-yard line. Nationally at the Football Bowl Subdivision (FSB), Clemson ranks second in scoring defense (7.0), 10th in opposing QB passer rating (94.77) and 19th in yards per game allowed (266.0). The Tigers and Georgia are the only two defenses not to allow a red zone touchdown this season. 2. A motivated offense: Clemson's offensive performance has fairly been put under a microscope. Forget the Tigers' standards, Clemson currently ranks last among 14 ACC teams in yards per game at 322.7. That number though, Clemson believes, can be justifiably explained. Georgia has an elite defense that will prove tough for any team to move the football against. The Bulldogs have allowed only one opponent to have more than 300 yards against them in a game this year. Clemson had just 180 yards in its 10-3 loss to UGA. Then in week three against Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets switched defenses from what it traditionally plays, catching Clemson off guard and unprepared. The result was Clemson gaining just 284 total yards. Expect the Tigers' offense to try to prove a point this Saturday against NC State, who is ranked slightly ahead of CU in total defense. 3. Some new wrinkles?: In 2014, these two teams met in Clemson. The Pack was riding high off nearly upsetting No. 1 Florida State in Raleigh, while Clemson had made the change at QB to Watson after a 1-2 start. Watson had won his debut start against UNC the week before playing NC State. At that point in the year, Clemson had struggled to run in three FBS games prior to playing the Wolfpack, averaging 93.7 yards per game. So against NC State, they surprised the defense by having more designed quarterback runs for Watson. That helped loosen up the defense, and Clemson finished with 226 yards rushing in a 41-0 win. Even if some of the offensive struggles are explained by who Clemson has played and what they have done, expect the Tigers to throw a few curveballs against a NC State defense that has played well this season.

Three keys to the game for NC State football



1. Protect the football: No head coach preaches turnover margin like NC State's Dave Doeren, but it will be ultra important Saturday. With two good defenses on the field, the team that takes care of the football could have a decisive advantage over the other. That's especially true for NC State, which will have a hard time stringing drives together even if it doesn't turn the football back to Clemson. Not turning it over leads into another key: winning field position battles. It is imperative not to give Clemson short fields on Saturday while perhaps taking advantage of a few themselves. 2. Make the explosive plays: Odds are good that both teams will find it challenging to just drive down the field consistently and score. NC State probably has a bigger task in that regard, which means it needs to connect on a few explosive plays to score points against a defense that just does not allow much, at all. NC State can't and won't rely on explosive plays, but in order to score multiple touchdowns it is going to likely need a few. 3. Keep Clemson's offense in front of you: Clemson has talented skill players, but it has taken some time for the offense to come together. The last thing the Pack will want is for the Tigers to hit a couple of deep passes or long runs early in the game. Georgia Tech played a defense designed to keep the downfield threats at bay, and it paid off. NC State may try to follow a similar script. A NC State win is likely to be a low-scoring affair.

Three numbers of note