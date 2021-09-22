Four-star center Shawn Phillips Jr. commits to NC State
The answer to the question of who will be the first basketball prospect in the class of 2022 to commit to NC State has been, finally, answered.
Four-star center Shawn Phillips Jr. from Dream City Christian in Glendale, Ariz., announced his pledge to NC State after earlier cutting his list to also include Ole Miss and West Virginia.
Phillips, whose carries the nickname "Baby Shaq," is an imposing 6-foot-10, 250-pounder that Rivals.com ranks as the No. 98 prospect nationally in the 2022 class and the No. 15 senior center.
The Dayton, Ohio native had made an official visit to NC State on June 23 and also was offered by Auburn, Cincinnati, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State and Xavier, among others.
In six games during a shortened season for Ypsi Prep Academy in Ypsilanti, Mich., Phillips averaged 8.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 72.7 percent from the field. That team featured five-star class of 2021 Memphis pick-up Emoni Bates, who averaged 24.6 points a contest.
