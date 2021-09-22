Four-star center Shawn Phillips Jr. commits to NC State

The answer to the question of who will be the first basketball prospect in the class of 2022 to commit to NC State has been, finally, answered. Four-star center Shawn Phillips Jr. from Dream City Christian in Glendale, Ariz., announced his pledge to NC State after earlier cutting his list to also include Ole Miss and West Virginia.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDAlIGNvbW1pdHRlZCBsZXTigJlzIHdvcmsgV29sZnBhY2shISHw n5C64p2k77iPPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaXB0b25F ZGl0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGlwdG9uRWRpdHM8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlV29sZnBhY2tlcj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhlV29sZnBhY2tlcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2F5ZmFjdGtQcHYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9heWZh Y3RrUHB2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IHNoYXduIOKAnUJBQlkgU0hBUeKAnSBw aGlsbGlwcyBqciAoQHNoYXducGhpbGxpcHNqMSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zaGF3bnBoaWxsaXBzajEvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDA3OTE1 Mjg5Mzk1NTI3Njg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDIy LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=