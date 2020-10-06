 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 6
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-06 07:38:04 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 6

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Oct. 6.

NC State Wolfpack football.
NC State looks to continue its momentum at Virginia this weekend. (ACC Media)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class

• The Wolfpackcer — The Wolfpacker top nine

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren happy to see lessons learned for NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript: Dave Doeren’s weekly press conference

• The Wolfpacker — Devin Leary, Emeka Emezie earn ACC Player of the Week honors

• The Wolfpacker — Watch and listen: Dave Doeren’s Virginia game week Monday press conference

• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State depth chart: Change at nickel

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: Bradley Chubb breaks out in NFL Week 4

• The Wolfpacker — Snap count observations: NC State at Pittsburgh

• Raleigh News & Observer — All-Carolina College Football Poll: NC State moves into the top 3 as Wake Forest falls

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State announces seating plan for Duke game. Find out who can get in

• Fayetteville Observer — Improved preparation after tough loss led NC State to upset Pitt

• Technician — Tanner Ingle, Payton Wilson propel NC State defense to solid grades

• Technician — Carlos Rodon lone Pack Pro to make MLB playoff appearance

• Technician — Isaiah Moore, Grant Gibson stepping in, stepping up for Pack football

• Technician — NC State announces ticket distribution plan for Duke game

• GoPack.com — ONE with Wolfpack Football – Season 4, Episode 5

• GoPack.com — NC State announces seating plan for Carter-Finley Stadium for October 17 game vs. Duke

• GoPack.com — Leary and Emezie earn ACC honors

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}