The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 6
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class
• The Wolfpackcer — The Wolfpacker top nine
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren happy to see lessons learned for NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript: Dave Doeren’s weekly press conference
• The Wolfpacker — Devin Leary, Emeka Emezie earn ACC Player of the Week honors
• The Wolfpacker — Watch and listen: Dave Doeren’s Virginia game week Monday press conference
• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State depth chart: Change at nickel
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: Bradley Chubb breaks out in NFL Week 4
• The Wolfpacker — Snap count observations: NC State at Pittsburgh
• Raleigh News & Observer — All-Carolina College Football Poll: NC State moves into the top 3 as Wake Forest falls
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State announces seating plan for Duke game. Find out who can get in
• Fayetteville Observer — Improved preparation after tough loss led NC State to upset Pitt
• Technician — Tanner Ingle, Payton Wilson propel NC State defense to solid grades
• Technician — Carlos Rodon lone Pack Pro to make MLB playoff appearance
• Technician — Isaiah Moore, Grant Gibson stepping in, stepping up for Pack football
• Technician — NC State announces ticket distribution plan for Duke game
• GoPack.com — ONE with Wolfpack Football – Season 4, Episode 5
• GoPack.com — NC State announces seating plan for Carter-Finley Stadium for October 17 game vs. Duke
Tweets Of The Day
Committing Tuesday 10/6 at 3pm— Chase (@chase_hattley) October 3, 2020
Pack Rewind 🎥: The Pitt game— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 5, 2020
We took the fight to them#HTT pic.twitter.com/TVBoHa4F2j
Happy Birthday @_zaynlm !!#Family | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/xsWU7oumS3— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 6, 2020
Devin Leary when pressured Saturday: 9-of-16 for 122 yards, 2 TD and 2 sacks.— 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) October 5, 2020
Other QBs vs Pitt when pressured in 2020: 6-of-19 for 74 yards, 2 INT and 17 sacks.
NC State O-line was awesome vs Pitt… but that’s not new.— 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) October 5, 2020
Since 2016, only Wash St has allowed a lower pressure% among P5 offenses than the Wolfpack (22.8% vs 22.9%) — and Wazzu throws short about 50% more often.
NC State’s 68 sacks are fewest in P5 in that span.
🚨Here are my week 5 #ACC POWER RANKINGS! Not a ton of movement, things starting to take shape. Keep winning and you move up! Who is too high? Who is too low? #LetsGo!🚨 pic.twitter.com/5ABxbZumVz— Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) October 5, 2020
The Division 1 Basketball Oversight Committees again agreed that the max number of games for the 20-21 season will be 25 or 27 with an MTE, per release.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 5, 2020
Duke at NC State (Oct. 17) will be a 3:30 game on RSN.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) October 5, 2020
2022 Bull City Prep (NC) forward Jai Smith has received an offer from Georgia Tech.— Jacob Polacheck (@JacobPolacheck) October 5, 2020
Smith will speak with coaches from Marquette and NC State tomorrow by phone. https://t.co/GsW8aMckrv
Philip Rivers is literally always talking smack 😂 @Colts pic.twitter.com/coMncgFFgS— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 4, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
